Già svanita l’illusione: l’Europa dovrà pagare i dazi di Trump

Il Commissario Sefcovic: "Portare avanti gli impegni assunti". Bessent vuol chiudere la partita senza rimborsi

di Cristiana Flaminio - 25 Febbraio 2026

epa12752568 Maros Sefcovic European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, at the start of a College of Commissioners meeting at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 18 February 2026. The meeting addresses the Commissions communication by Raffaele Fitto, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, on the EUs eastern regions bordering Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, focusing on regional resilience, security, and socio-economic stability in areas directly affected by geopolitical tensions. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

E come le più belle cose, anche l’illusione di averla fatta franca coi dazi di Trump, visse solo un giorno come le rose. Se non fossero bastate le paginate, digitali e non, spese dagli analisti di ogni ordine e grado, oggi è arrivato pure l’alert del commissario Ue al commercio Maros Sefcovic. Che ha parlato, in audizione, ai membri dell’Eurocamera. La stessa che, subito dopo la pronuncia della Corte Suprema sulle tariffe Usa, aveva (in via cautelativa) spostato da ieri a marzo la discussione sull’accordo di Turnberry tra Washington e Bruxelles.

Illusione svanita, sui dazi si riparte da Turnberry

Ecco, da quell’intesa (sbilanciatissima, per carità) non si scappa. “Comprendo la decisione della commissione di rinviare il voto ma è fondamentale che continuiamo a portare avanti il processo di attuazione degli impegni assunti nella dichiarazione congiunta”, ha affermato Sefcovic. Che ha aggiunto: “Un voto in plenaria, a marzo, deve rimanere il nostro obiettivo”. Sempreché, sia chiaro, l’Ue riesca a ottenere “maggiore chiarezza degli Stati Uniti”. Che, intanto, continuano a fare un po’ come pare loro. Ieri sono entrati in vigore i “nuovi” dazi che son pari, per tutti, al 10%. Trump, nel fine settimana, aveva detto che li avrebbe rialzati fin da subito al 15%. “La cosa positiva è che noi – ha detto la portavoce Ue Paula Pinho – sembriamo essere d’accordo su ciò che ci aspettiamo e che auspichiamo, ovvero chiarezza da parte del nostro partner commerciale, in questo caso gli Stati Uniti. Siamo quindi in stretto contatto con le nostre istituzioni, ma anche, naturalmente, con le nostre controparti americane”.

Il sogno di Bessent: “Niente rimborsi”

L’illusione dei dazi scampati, dunque, è già svanita. Ora sono dazi di Trump. Perché in patria il dibattito è feroce. I dem puntano ai rimborsi, Fedex ha già fatto causa al governo. Ma Scott Bessent, segretario al Tesoro, è abbastanza sicuro che la vicenda si chiuderà bene per la Casa Bianca. E, soprattutto, senza rimborsi per nessuno. Possibilmente, senza nemmeno adire i tribunali. Sarà, ma sul profilo internazionale per l’America è un momento serio. Il Giappone chiede chiarezza, la Cina si prepara a studiare eventuali controreazioni alla ricomparsa delle tariffe. Insomma, un gran guazzabuglio. Con una sola certezza: l’Europa non l’ha scampata e i dazi, purtroppo, dovrà pagarli tutti, fino in fondo.