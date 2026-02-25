Già svanita l’illusione: l’Europa dovrà pagare i dazi di Trump
Il Commissario Sefcovic: "Portare avanti gli impegni assunti". Bessent vuol chiudere la partita senza rimborsi
epa12752568 Maros Sefcovic European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, at the start of a College of Commissioners meeting at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 18 February 2026. The meeting addresses the Commissions communication by Raffaele Fitto, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, on the EUs eastern regions bordering Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, focusing on regional resilience, security, and socio-economic stability in areas directly affected by geopolitical tensions. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
