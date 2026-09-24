Italpress Notizie Spettacoli

Springsteen, online la seconda parte del live di Philadelphia “Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour”

di Italpress - 24 Settembre 2026

MILANO (ITALPRESS) – È disponibile in streaming gratuito la seconda parte di “Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour (Philadelphia Freedom Cut)”, il video ufficiale con i successivi 7 brani tratti dalla tappa finale a Philadelphia di Bruce Springsteen con la E Street band del Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.

Le canzoni comprese in questa seconda parte sono The Promised Land, Two Hearts, Hungry Heart, Youngstown, Murder Incorporated, American Skin (41 Shots) e Long Walk Home. “Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour: Philadelphia Freedom Cut Part 2” di Bruce Springsteen e della E Street Band è diretto da Chris Hilson e Thom Zimny, montato da Zimny e Sam Shapiro e prodotto da Bruce Springsteen, Jon Landau, Zimny e Adrienne Gerard.

Il suono è stato mixato da Jon Altschiller e registrato da John Cooper, con il lighting design curato da Jeff Ravitz e Todd Ricci. Il progetto è dedicato alla memoria di Dave Marsh. Sul palco Roy Bittan della E Street Band (pianoforte, sintetizzatore), Nils Lofgren (chitarra, voce), Garry Tallent (basso), Stevie Van Zandt (chitarra, voce) e Max Weinberg (batteria), insieme a Soozie Tyrell (violino, chitarra, voce), Jake Clemons (sassofono) e Charlie Giordano (organo, tastiere, fisarmonica).

A loro si sono uniti The E Street Horns and Percussion (Anthony Almonte, Barry Danielian, Eddie Manion, Ozzie Melendez, Curt Ramm) e The E Street Choir (Ada Dyer, Curtis King, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore). Tom Morello si è esibito con Springsteen e la E Street Band in tutti i 20 spettacoli del tour in qualità di ospite speciale.

– Foto ufficio stampa Parole & Dintorni –

(ITALPRESS).